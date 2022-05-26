Special Program – Gentlemanly Pursuits

Though purchased at the price of others’ freedom, Dr. Anson Jones and his sons enjoyed a variety of gentlemanly pursuits in their leisure time, including card playing, hunting, and fishing. Join the world of the Jones men and try your luck at cards while sitting in the cool of the dogtrot of the house, or head to the field for a demonstration of the 1850s method for taking wild game with a muzzleloader shotgun! Games at the house ongoing, historic firearm demonstrations at 11a.m. and 2 p.m. Contact Ben Baumgartner at ben.baumgartner@thc.texas.gov or (936) 878-2214 x248 for more information.