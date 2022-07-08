Spider Hero at Century Square

Grab a blanket and enjoy a family movie under the twinkling lights over The Green at Century Square. Century Square Cinema | Summer Movie Series occurs on the third Thursday of the month, June - August. The third movie of the series will show Spiderman: No Way Home on Thursday, August 18th. Come early to grab your seat and a drink at 8pm, the movie will begin at 8:45 pm (dusk). Blankets are welcome. As a courtesy, no outside food or beverages are allowed. Our restaurants offer delicious menu items that can also conveniently be taken to go. Hopdoddy Burger Bar, PORTERS Dining + Butcher, Sweet Paris, and Blaze Pizza offers various alcoholic beverages that can be purchased and enjoyed on The Green. Come meet Your friendly neighborhood hero at 7PM to take photos and meet the hero himself!