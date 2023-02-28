Sports Vision Seminar

Dr. Lisa Januskey, Sports Vision Optometrist, is hosting a free seminar at Larry J. Ringer Library on March 25th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM to discuss how visual skills affect athletic performance. Learn how visual skills such as visual processing speed, reaction time, peripheral vision, and eye-teaming are as important, if not more so, as seeing 20/20 to the final outcome of the game.

Discover how to train these skills, participate in sports vision drills, and unlock your true potential as an athlete. Whether your game is on the field, court, or cage, this may be just the thing you need to take your game to the next level!