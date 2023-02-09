Spring Break Pop-Up : Hummingbirds

Get outside this Spring Break, and join us for some fun in The Gardens! We will have the feeders full and simple crafts and activities to celebrate the return of the hummingbirds to The Gardens.

This is a come-and-go, drop-in, type of program, and is free to attend. Although TAMU will be on Spring Break, visitors must have a valid TAMU parking permit or pay-to-park while on campus. You can find more information about Parking at The Gardens here: https://gardens.tamu.edu/parking-and-transportation/