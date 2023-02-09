Spring Camp at Museum

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is pleased to announce its Spring Mini Camp program, Canine Connections, March 13 - 17 from 9 am - 3 pm. Before and after-camp care is also available.

As the first domesticated animal, dogs have lived with humans throughout recorded history. This week, we will connect with canines as we learn all about their ancestors, and how modern dogs continue to play important roles in our communities. Campers will also enjoy DOG TALES: The Human Canine Connection, a new special Museum exhibit showcasing the fascinating natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives, and their special bond with humans.

The Museum facilities include classroom areas, the Discovery Room, and a 40-acre park, all used to enhance the learning experience. Museum staff members are experienced educators and classes are organized by age groups. Of course, this means classes fill up quickly, so don’t wait to register!