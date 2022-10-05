St. Nick Fun Run

This family-friendly event is a FUN way to celebrate the holiday season! The Merry Mile, 5K, and 10K is on the Saturday closest to the Feast of St. Nick, but not on the same weekend as the BCS Marathon. The race course runs past Brison Park through the scenic historic neighborhoods of College Station. Bring your running group, the kids, the grandparents, the dog…. anyone who wants to get out and have some fun this season. Strollers and scooters are okay, but PLEASE no bikes. All runners will receive a long-sleeve race t-shirt, post-race food and drink, and a special medal handmade by the kindergarteners at St. Thomas Early Learning Center. All funds raised by the St. Nick 5K, 10K, & Merry Mile go to the tuition assistance program at St. Thomas Early Learning Center.