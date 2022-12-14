Stars and Stories

EVENT UPDATE: This event has been moved to January 27th! Tickets will be available soon.

Join us for a night under the stars with the Brazos Valley Astronomy Club! We’ll learn a little bit more about the night sky and the stars and planets that make up our solar system. Before we star gaze we’ll cozy up for a reading of a children’s book that’s out of this world: Stargazer Sue. After we finish the book, we’ll learn more about the night sky with the Brazos Valley Astronomy Club.

This family friendly excursion is a great way for you and your kiddos to learn more about astronomy while also having a fun children’s book read to them! The reading will start at 7:30 pm so please arrive before then (7:00 pm at the earliest) to get settled. Make sure to RSVP to reserve your spot.

We’ll have popcorn, candy, and drinks for both children and adults to enjoy. Please BYOB (Bring your own blanket), pillows, Snuggies, or whatever else will make your experience as comfortable as possible.

This event is free for Conservancy members! TrailPass users and members of the community are welcome to join! Tickets are $5 per child. Parents / guardians can attend for free.

Directions

Please use the Farm Entrance to Millican Reserve (19851 FM 2154). Take the gravel road past the Farm to continue to the Boathouse. It is approximately 1 mile and is marked with signs for the Boathouse. There are two gravel parking areas that you may use. Conservancy staff will meet you at the Boathouse.

Additional Information

This event is put on by the Millican Reserve Land Conservancy. Learn more about the Conservancy here.

If you have any questions please reach out to us at info@millicanreserve.com.