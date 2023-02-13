STEMfest Bryan/College Station 2023

The Bryan/College Station STEMfest 2023 is here and in-person! Come ready to enjoy a day filled with Superheroine themed activities hosted by the Texas A&M Society of Women Engineers. All participants will receive a STEM goodie and Girl Scout participants will earn a fun patch.

Girl Scouts of Central Texas thanks Suddenlink, Texas A&M Society of Women Engineers, Texas A&M School of Science, and Texas A&M Office of the President for their generous sponsorship of STEM programming in the Bryan and College Station areas.

Explore the superpower booths at your own pace, come and go as you please. We look forward to seeing you there!

Location: Emerging Technologies Building, Texas A&M, College Station