Stock Our Closet Hosted By Different Day Foundation

Do not window shop on this event! Clothes Swap benefitting Different Day Foundation. Help us fill our closet and maybe leave with a "new" outfit or two. Who is Different Day Foundation? We are a sanctuary for survivors of trafficking, prostitution, and commercial sexual exploitation to give women a new beginning and Different Day. At Different Day Foundation we understand that every scar has a story. It is our belief that connection and love are among the most powerful forces in the universe to begin healing. We heal by ensuring access to safe and supportive housing. We work to empower through equine therapy, expressive arts, a life skills program, case management, and mentorship. Different Day strives to teach financial independence through our Justice Enterprises, products with purpose, and coming in 2023 Different Day Café. This is the place where restoration begins. Location: The Stella Hotel- Time 6-9 pm. A presentation about DDF: 7 pm Meet our Founder, Marcy Bartlua, MSW. Light Hor D'oeuvres and cash bar available.