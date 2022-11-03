Join us on November 10, 2022 at 5:30 PM for Stories at the Gallery featuring author and former chief of staff to George H.W. Bush, Jean Becker, as she tells stories of the late president. Becker's book, The Man I Knew, details the life and legacy of a man loved around the world through first-hand accounts during her time in the White House. Prior to the presentation there will be a gathering with wine and 1860 Italia hors d'oeuvres and desserts. Following the presentation, there will be time reserved for a Q&A with the author, Jean Becker. Books are available for sale and Jean would be happy to sign them as well.