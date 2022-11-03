Join us on November 10, 2022 at 5:30 PM for Stories at the Gallery featuring author and former chief of staff to George H.W. Bush, Jean Becker, as she tells stories of the late president. Becker's book, The Man I Knew, details the life and legacy of a man loved around the world through first-hand accounts during her time in the White House. Prior to the presentation there will be a gathering with wine and 1860 Italia hors d'oeuvres and desserts. Following the presentation, there will be time reserved for a Q&A with the author, Jean Becker. Books are available for sale and Jean would be happy to sign them as well.
Stories at the Gallery
Arts Council of Brazos Valley 4180 Texas 6 Frontage Road, College Station, Texas 77845
Art