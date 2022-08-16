Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 2.02.52 PM.png

Story Time with Kimberly Miller

by

Meet author Kimberly Miller! She will read her new picture book, Webster, at The Book Nook. If you purchase a copy, you can take it across the street to Must Be Heaven, where she will autograph the book. You will also get a free scoop of ice cream with the purchase of the book!

Webster is excited (and a little anxious) about the new year and new school. He is different. However, this year will be different! As his mother drops him off and waves goodbye, he heads into a day filled with mishaps and meanies. Webster discovers that what makes him unusual makes him unique. Everyone is different, and that is magnificent!

Info

Brenham Book Nook 108 S. Douglas St., Brenham, Texas
to
Google Calendar - Story Time with Kimberly Miller - 2022-08-27 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Story Time with Kimberly Miller - 2022-08-27 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Story Time with Kimberly Miller - 2022-08-27 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Story Time with Kimberly Miller - 2022-08-27 13:00:00 ical