Story Time with Kimberly Miller

Meet author Kimberly Miller! She will read her new picture book, Webster, at The Book Nook. If you purchase a copy, you can take it across the street to Must Be Heaven, where she will autograph the book. You will also get a free scoop of ice cream with the purchase of the book!

Webster is excited (and a little anxious) about the new year and new school. He is different. However, this year will be different! As his mother drops him off and waves goodbye, he heads into a day filled with mishaps and meanies. Webster discovers that what makes him unusual makes him unique. Everyone is different, and that is magnificent!