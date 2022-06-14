Sue Young, Storyteller

Bilingual storyteller Sue Young presents Oceans of Possibilities themed bilingual storytelling to amaze audiences young and old. This performance is brought to you by the Friends of the Library. Program has limited space, and free tickets will be handed out that day on a first come, first serve basis.

Note: Sue Young will be doing the same performance at Mounce Library at 10:30 a.m. and at Ringer Library at 3 p.m. This event is funded by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts and by the Friends of the Library.