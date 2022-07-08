Summer Purse Bingo Bash

WIN DESIGNER PURSES! Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Jon Hart, Coach and more! The Hilton-College Station (Oakwood Ballroom). Doors open at 6:00pm. Bingo begins at 7:00pm. Cash Bar will be available. Light appetizers will be provided. Additional bingo card packs will be available for purchase. Raffle tickets can be purchased for additional items. Limited number of tickets sold! Sponsorships and Corporate Tables available - please contact Angela Moore for more information at anngeemoore13@gmail.com. Proceeds from the event will go into the professional development fund for our chapter.