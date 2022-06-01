Summer Reading Kickoff Party at Mounce Library

× Expand CSLP collaborative summer reading program 2022 theme artwork by Sophie Blackall Oceans of Possibilities, two children riding a fish

Join us for a kickoff event guaranteed to get you in the summer spirit. This year's program theme is "Oceans of Possibilities" and we will have lots of ocean-themed games and activities for all ages, including the "Bounce House at Mounce." We'll also have librarians and computers available to help you register for online Summer Reading Program again this year. Mounce's kickoff will be from 10 AM to 12 PM in downtown Bryan, and there will also be a kickoff party at Ringer Library from 10 AM to 6 PM in College Station. The kickoff parties are come and go events for all ages.