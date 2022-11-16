Sweet Valentine with Sweet Baby James

Spend a romantic evening at The Barnhill Center with the people and music you love.

This special event starts with a sweet Valentine Treat and complimentary champagne or coffee in Morriss Hall with music to set an amorous mood.

Then you’ll move into Hasskarl Auditorium for a cozy concert by Bill Griese, known as “Sweet Baby James.”

This Nashville-based artist is America’s #1 tribute to the great James Taylor, a six-time Grammy winner.

Griese is not a James Taylor impersonator. He just happens to have a singing voice that closely resembles Taylor’s voice. His amazing guitar performance is also a close match to Taylor’s original recordings.

Using only his guitar and his spot-on vocals, Griese delivers the timeless music in a natural, authentic way. His spellbound audiences often sing along, and they are invited to request their favorite songs. Amazingly, Griese takes the impromptu requests and belts-out any James Taylor song, perfectly recalling the lyrics to all.

Tickets: $40 - $55