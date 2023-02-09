Whether your sweetheart, your bestie, or wine is your valentine- you’ll love our Sweethearts Port Barrel Festival!

Try three of our delicious ports straight from the barrel! Even sweeter, each delicious dessert wine will have a perfectly paired Bernhardt chocolate served with it!

After you’ve tasted each wine, head over to our Valentine-themed photo booth for the perfect pic! We’ll also have a special station set up where you can bottle your choice of Port Reserve or a Texas red wine- with love. Take home as many as you'd like!

FREE ADMISSION – NO RESERVATIONS NEEDED!