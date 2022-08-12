Symetria Recovery Presents: SMART Recovery

Please Join Us Every Thursday From 3PM - 4PM at Symetria Recovery - College Station Outpatient Rehab & Suboxone Clinic for our *NEW* SMART Recovery Support Group Meetings, Open to the Public, ALL ARE WELCOME! This is considered a SAFE SPACE for ALL. SMART Recovery has helped millions of people around the world beat their addictions and lead happy, healthy lives. Our help is FREE and available to anybody with any addictive problem.