This Rock/Pop/Blues/Gospel icon is now in his fifth decade as a stunningly soulful entertainer.

Brown has recorded thirteen studio albums, and has charted more than twenty singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Three of those singles became #1 hits: "Hell and High Water," "Don't Go to Strangers," and "Darlene." Eight more of his singles made the Top Ten list.

Those hits were in the mid-1980s when T. Graham Brown’s songs were all over the airwaves. It was one of the most vibrant and exciting time periods in Country Music history, with Brown and other new artists springing up all over the place.

Tickets: $50 - $65