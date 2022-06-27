Karen Martindale, from TAMU Nautical Archaeology, will present "From Ocean Floor to Museum Door", a presentation on the process that takes a shipwreck from the bottom of the ocean to the museum for us to see. This program will be on Monday, July 11 at 3 PM and is for ages 8 to 18. Registration is not required. If you have questions, please email Ms. Liz at earthur@bryantx.gov or call (979) 209-6347.