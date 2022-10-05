Tattoo Expo by Ink Masters Tattoo Show

2023 BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION TATTOO EXPO!

Come out for the 6th annual Bryan/College Station Texas Tattoo Expo hosted by Ink Masters Tattoo Show! Live tattooing all weekend by over 100 award winning tattoo artists! Tickets will be available at the door only! Get there before 5pm on Friday for a $5 discount on any pass (day or weekend)!

Friday: 1:00pm - 11:00pm = $20 ($5 off before 5pm)

Saturday: 11:00am - 11:00pm = $20

Sunday: 11:00am - 9:00pm = $20

3-day weekend pass = $35

We’re bringing 100 talented tattoo artists all to one location for YOUR tattoo needs! All different styles from realism, traditional, black and grey, to color tattoos. Free raffle giveaways with $1,200 worth of free tattoos throughout the weekend with the attending artists of your choice! Each day, we will be raffling off 2 free tattoos! This is a free raffle with the purchase of your entrance pass. Must be 18 to enter the raffle and be present to win! Winner must be 18 with a valid ID. All ages welcome (children must be accompanied by an adult) MUST BE 18 & OVER WITH A VALID ID FOR TATTOOS!