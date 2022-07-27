B/CS Habitat for Humanity will hold its annual Tees for Keys Golf Tournament on Monday, September 12, at the Traditions Club in Bryan. LiquidPower Specialty Products is the tournament’s title sponsor. Team registration and hole sponsorship opportunities are available at habitatbcs.org/tees-for-keys. The tournament begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Drink tickets and lunch are provided. Grab your coworkers and friends and join us for a day of fun on the golf course! All proceeds will go toward Habitat's mission of providing homeownership opportunities to local families in need.