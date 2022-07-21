TEEX Annual Municipal Fire School Public Burn

Come out to TEEX Brayton Fire Training Field for a firefighting demonstration, gates open at 6:30 p.m. The event will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. TEEX instructors will explain and demonstrate techniques used to extinguish fires on several full-scale, live-fire training props. This year’s school, held July 24-29, is TEEX’s 93rd Municipal Fire Training School, and the largest school of its kind in the world. More than 2,500 firefighters and guest instructors are expected to participate. It is important to stay hydrated. Water stations are provided at the event, but encourage attendees to bring water. Wear close-toed shoes and loose clothing. No admission. This is free and open to the public!