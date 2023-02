Join us THIS FRIDAY (02/17) for an fun filled rally!! Our rallies are time, speed, and distance events; You will follow a code and get as close to the calculated time as possible!

We will meet at Lot 51 at 5:30 pm. The Rally is free for members and $10 for non members (cash only at arrival).

Want to learn more about rallies?!?! Check out our RALLY 101 POST by our head rally chair, Andrew Spain!