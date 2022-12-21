Texas Birthday Bash 2023

Shine those boots and buy those tickets now for the 11th annual Texas Birthday Bash, on March 3rd and 4th 2023.

The City of Navasota will once again be bringing “all things Texas” to downtown Navasota! Celebrate Texas Independence with a two-day music festival featuring some of the biggest names in Texas music, Texas flavors, and Made-in-Texas vendors.

Friday, March 3, 2023, gates open at 5pm with Jeff Canada, Rick Trevino and La Mafia closing out the night. Saturday, March 4, 2023, gates open at 1pm with Payton Howie, Jason Cassidy, Wade Hayes, Kevin Fowler and finishing out the celebration, Aaron Watson! The Kid Zone will be on location and includes a petting zoo and mechanical bull. Make plans to bring the whole family out for two days of guaranteed fun! Get your tickets now at TexasBirthdayBash.com before they sell out.