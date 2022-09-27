Texas Hunter Safety Certification Course

Ages 9+ must successfully complete this course to legally hunt in Texas. Anyone under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent. Class is Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Lick Creek Nature Center.

Cost is $20 per person and registration ends Oct. 21. The day of class, participants must pay an additional $5 in cash to Texas Parks & Wildlife to cover the certificate cost.

Reserve your spot today: https://bit.ly/2WHzgLy

For more information, contact the Lick Creek Nature Center at 979.764.6216 or parks@cstx.gov.