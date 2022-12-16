Texas Independence Day Celebration is an annual two-day living history celebration on Saturday, February 25th from 10am to 6pm and Sunday, February 26th from 10am to 3pm on the 293-acre Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site to celebrate where 59 delegates bravely met in 1836 to make a formal declaration of independence from Mexico in 1836.

The admission-free event features live music, food, demonstrations and sales of traditional crafts (blacksmithing, candle makers, woodworking, quilting and more), living history presentations, musket and cannon firings, pageantry, kids activities, museum exhibit and other commemorative programs. Historical reenactors set up a bonafide 1836 Texas Army camp where visitors can wander freely among the tents to learn how the soldiers and their families lived in 1836 so guests can experience life in Texas in 1836.

Admission fees are waived for the site’s attractions (Independence Hall; Star of the Republic Museum and Barrington Living History Farm) for that weekend celebration. Admission to the grounds, on-site shuttles and parking are also free.