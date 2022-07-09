The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station 3125 S. Texas Ave., Bryan, Texas 77802

TTC’s second ‘Off the Menu’ production will be a ten-year reunion of our 2012 production of THE 25 TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, including Executive Director Adrienne Dobson! This hysterical musical follows six adolescents (played by adults) competing in their annual spelling bee, run by three quirky administrators. With a hilarious book and score, this Tony and Grammy nominated musical will bring a good laugh to TTC audience members.

