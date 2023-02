Join us on Thursday, February 23 from 4:30 - 6:00 PM for an evening of refreshments and beautiful art at 4114 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. This pop-up location will be open on Thursdays from 4-6 PM, Fridays from 4-6 PM, and Saturdays from 9 AM - 12 PM. Visit acbv.org for more about upcoming events, exhibits, and more!