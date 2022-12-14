The Biggest NYE Party In BCS!

Join Us For The Harry’s 30th Annual NYE Party & The BIGGEST NEW YEARS EVE PARTY IN BCS!
FREE Party Favors!
FREE Champagne Toast At Midnight!
FREE Food Buffet At Midnight!
Doors Open At 8pm!
Call 979-846-3343 To Reserve Your Booth or Table Today! (If No Answer, Please Leave Your Name & Phone Number. We Will Call You Back ASAP To Confirm Your Reservation.)
Each Table/Booth Reservation Includes A FREE Bottle Of Champagne Delivered To Your Table At Midnight! *A Table Reservation Is Not Needed For General Admission
Hurricane Harry's 313 College Avenue, College Station, Texas 77840