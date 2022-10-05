The Distinguished Gentleman's Drive Bryan/ College Station

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive is a celebration of classic style. Founded in 2021, this year's drive will be taking place on Sunday, September 24th. It is an on-road motoring event, uniting pre-'80s classic cars, designed to encourage enthusiasts and vintage car owners around the world to dress dapper and drive for men’s health. Funds raised by our Distinguished Gentlefolk support our charity partner, Movember. These funds are invested in vital research and programs for prostate cancer and men's mental health to support the well-being of men all around the world. The Distinguished Gentleman's Drive is a themed event, where drivers and their passengers dress dapper to complement the elegant design of their vehicles.