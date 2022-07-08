The Eighty Eights Show -Dueling Pianos

The Eighty Eights Show come to Bottlenecks Bar & Grill to play all your favorite songs and will have you singing and dancing along throughout the night. Come join Joel Henry and Christine Cochrane as they bring more entertainment than is legally allowed! With over 30 years combined experience in the entertainment industry, these two have kept audiences singing, dancing and laughing throughout the country including their Las Vegas show and Pete's Piano Bar. The Eighty Eights Show is more than just a night of music, they make Memories that will last a lifetime and will leave you asking for more! Tickets $15