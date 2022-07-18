The GooRoos Yacht Rock

THE SOFT ROCK OF OUR LIVES! GooRoos Yacht Rock is a seven-member band with a smooth sound reminiscent of artists from the late ’70s-early ’80s. They bring to the stage a unique musical quality that incorporates clean harmonies, smooth jazz, and unforgettable melodies. The seven-member group includes drums and electric/acoustic guitars combined with bass, electric keys, saxophone, and versatile vocals. Bernhardt Winery invites you to experience their Sunday Lawn Concerts, just a pleasant country drive northwest of Houston. What began sixteen years ago as a special one-time Sunday sunset music gathering has grown into a year-round music entertainment tradition. The winery hosts some of the state’s top music artists. Guests can relax while taking in the spectacular rolling hillside view on the winery lawn under the shade of century-old native Pecan trees. At sunset we stop the music and raise a toast to life and love, along with a poetry reading! The grounds will be open for wine flights, select wines by the glass, and bottle sales of their award-winning wines. Pair your favorite Bernhardt wine with a gourmet cheese and charcuterie board, available to purchase from the winery. Guests can also choose from a variety of menu selections from local food truck(s). Picnics are always welcome, no outside alcohol is allowed to be brought onto the property per TABC law. We are family and pet friendly! Pets are allowed outdoors only and must be kept on a leash at all times. Sunday Lawn Concert guests can reserve a table per group, or bring your own lawn chairs for general grounds seating reservations! Advance reservation pricing: Small tables that accommodate up to 4 guests are $60, and large tables that accommodate up to 8 guests can be reserved for $120 – That's only $15 per guest! General lawn seating reservations can be made for $15 per guest! Prices increase $5 per seat/ticket at the gate: $80 small tables (seat up to 4), $160 large tables (seat up to 8), $20 lawn ticket.