"The Hive"

by

"The Hive" is a unique class that combines yoga, meditation, and sound bowl healing to help you experience a full body, mind, and soul connection.

We invite you to join us at 5051 Parker Lane, College Station, TX 77845 for a fun-filled morning at "The Hive" from 8:30am-10:00am.

Whether you're looking to start your weekend with some exercise or want to try something new, "The Hive" is the perfect place. We start the event with a 1 hour Hatha Yoga session to help you start the morning refreshed. After an hour of mobility, we'll slow things down with a guided 30-minute Meditation combined with sound bowl healing. You can also grab a jar of Real Texas Honey while you are here.

*“The Hive” is located on a Beautiful Bee Yard, the class itself is in doors but if you see a few bees outside leave them alone. The bees will not bother you unless you bother them.*

We can't wait to see you!

Info

Warrior Ranch 1775 5051 Parker Ln, College Station, Texas 77845
Art, Family-friendly
3013667898
