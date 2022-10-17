The Local Land Candy Extravaganza

Life is sweet at The Local!

Inspired by our childhood favorite game, The Local is turning into Local Land on Tuesday, October 25th

Start your candy collecting journey at Cupcake Corner (aka The Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley) and wind your way around Lake Walk through Coffee Mountain, the Licorice Forest, Pavilion Palace, Tootsie Tower, Dippin' Dock and Lake Wonka before ending your quest at the Candy Castle. Candy and treats will be provided at each stop along the route!

Planning to dress up? We're doing a costume contest at The Local this week! Prizes will be given to the best individual costume, family costume, and pet costume!

Costumes are encouraged, but not required. This event is free and open to the public to attend. Candy will be available at each stop on a first come, first served basis until it runs out.