Described by The New York Times as “strikingly beautiful,” The Other Mozart is the true, untold story of Nannerl Mozart, the sister of Wolfgang. A prodigy keyboard virtuoso and composer in her own right, Nannerl performed throughout Europe with her brother to equal acclaim. But her work and her story faded away, lost to history. This one woman drama is based on facts, stories and lines pulled directly from the Mozart family’s humorous and heartbreaking letters. Now is the time for the other Mozart to tell her story.