The Ries Brothers and Honey Hounds

Honey Hounds are a booty shakin’ blues trio from Jacksonville, FL formed in 2015. Taking inspiration from Jacksonville’s rich southern rock history, the trio is quickly making a name for themselves with their artistically vintage approach to their music and image. Often compared to the sound of the Black Keys blended with the live energy of Jack White, Honey Hounds continue to re-energize western music and embody the rock-n-roll lifestyle! The Ries Brothers (pronounced ”Rees”), a duo from Clearwater, FL, blend rock, blues, funk, and reggae into a soulful-sophisticated sound. Older brother Charlie (25) sings lead vocals while simultaneously playing drums and keyboard bass giving the band its unique and full sound. Younger brother Kevin Jordan (22) completes the band’s “sonic creativity” on guitar, ukule, melodica, theramin and provides background vocals along with co-writes many of their songs. The band started playing the Florida bar circuit as young teenagers where they were discovered by the band CHICAGO and taken out on two Regional tours prompting them to leave school and focus on music full time. DOORS 7:30 PM-SHOW 8 PM