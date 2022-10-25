The Royal Fairytale Ball

By Royal Decree, ALL Princes, Princesses, and Superhero's are hereby invited to the My Magical Memory Royal Fairytale Ball. Don’t be late signing up for this very important date! My Magical Memory is proud to announce its Annual Royal Fairytale Event is March 4, 2023 with two Magical Sessions to attend! Wear your favorite Prince or Princess attire or Superhero costume and join us for delectable treats, arts and crafts, singing and dancing, and a whole lot of magical memories at the beautiful “The Barn BCS” . Your little one will have the opportunity to meet a variety of Prince, Princess, and Superhero characters from their favorite films. Indulge in the fun, food, magic, and interactive experiences with all our Royal Guests! This fun-filled event will include food, dancing, games, crafts, photo opportunities, and more! Children of all ages are welcome, although this event is geared towards 3-8 years old. You may purchase tickets to one of two sessions on Saturday, March 4. The morning general session will be 11:00-12:30 p.m. The afternoon general session will be from 3:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m. There will also be a limited amount of VIP tickets, which include an extra hour of fun at the beginning of your choice of general session! VIP ticket holders will gain early access to the event where they will receive the following: Magical Makeovers including nails, makeup, and hair with sparkle bow by the characters (Or Superhero Lessons and Prince Lessons from Characters) My Magical Memory Autograph Book. Walk down the red carpet to your own personalized coronation ceremony with a certificate and rhinestone tiara (Princess), certificate, sword and crown (Prince), or certificate superhero cape and superhero mask (Superhero) to take home! Professional Photo with ALL Characters. Spend time with special VIP Characters that wont be present for the general session. Special entrance to the following General Session. This event is family focused and will provide small finger foods, snacks, a candy bar, and beverages for all to enjoy during the event! Take a trip up Rapunzel's Tower for face painting and coloring with Rapunzel and her Prince Eugene! Afterward, take a walk towards the Enchanted Forest for fun games and activities with our Sleeping Princess, Snow White, and Sea Princess. Want to take a break from the games, head towards Gazebo Gardens and enjoy story time and make a special wish with Cinderella, Beauty Princess, and Snow Sisters! This event would not be special without our friends and family too! Who loves family more then our Enchanted Sisters! Be sure to dance the day away with our Enchanted sisters and take memorable portraits in one of 3 festive portrait areas with our Arabian Princess and Warrior of China! Princesses not really your "cup of tea," that is ok! Our Spider Hero Super Girl, and Queen Wonder will be here to save the day and fight crime with all our superhero's for the day! Enjoy obstacle course races, games, and superhero training and earn your official Superhero Certificate to continue to fight crime even at home! Plus-this event could not have happened without the help of our Magical Sponsors!

Chick-fil-A Bryan

Poppin Texas

Nothing Bundt Cake

Wildflower Events

Rico’s Desserts

Card My Yard

Chad Jones Law Firm

Pure Energy Dance Studio

The Barn BCS

-Learning Express Toys in College Station