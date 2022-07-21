The SImon and Garfunkel Story

With more than 100 million albums sold, Simon & Garfunkel’s perfect harmonies and songs poignantly captured the times that made one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Relive all of your favorites – “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound,” “The Sound of Silence” – with this immersive concert-style theater show chronicling the amazing journey shared by Paul Simon and Art Gunfunkel. Follow their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry through their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60’s to their dramatic split in 1970. The evening of music culminates with their famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance.