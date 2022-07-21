For more than half a century, The Swingles (as they are affectionately known) have pushed the boundaries of vocal music. The seven young singers that make up today’s London-based group are driven by the same innovative spirit that has defined the five-time Grammy® winners since they first made waves in the 1960s. At a time when a cappella music is more popular than ever, The Swingles are recognized as masters of their craft. And after a time like no other, The Swingles can’t wait to return to concert stages across the country, including this special holiday concert in Rudder Theatre, to celebrate their 60th anniversary season in 2022-23.