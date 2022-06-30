Toni Simmons, Storyteller
Clara B. Mounce Public Library 201 East 26th Street, Bryan, Texas 77803
photo from Toni Simmons, clip art from Canva
Storyteller Toni Simmons
Celebrate Juneteenth with folklore storytelling of Toni Simmons. Program has limited space, and free tickets will be handed out that day on a first come, first serve basis. This event is funded by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts and by the Friends of the Library.
Info
Family-friendly