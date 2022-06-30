Toni Simmons, Storyteller

Celebrate Juneteenth with folklore storytelling of Toni Simmons. Program has limited space, and free tickets will be handed out that day on a first come, first serve basis. This event is funded by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts and by the Friends of the Library.

Clara B. Mounce Public Library 201 East 26th Street, Bryan, Texas 77803
Family-friendly
