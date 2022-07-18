Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 3.09.01 PM.png

Trackless Kiddie Train Polar Express Event

Polar Express Event! Saturday, December 11 at the Hearne Depot! Starts at 12:45pm. There are six sessions (every 30 minutes) with 12 riders each session. Reservations are required at $10 per rider. (Cash only) Space is limited so sign up early! We will begin taking reservations at the Depot on Friday, November 5 during regular hours. Wednesday-Saturday 11-4pm.

All Aboard for Story Time, Train Ride, Santa Visit with gift, Hot Chocolate, and Christmas Cookie!

Hearne Depot 139 W. 9th Street, Bryan, Texas 77859
