Tree Lighting Ceremony and Reception

Join us on Thursday, December 1, as we light the George Bush Presidential Library Center's Community Christmas Tree! Modeled after the tree lighting ceremony that takes place annually on the White House grounds, the ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. and will include musical entertainment and a special guest tree lighter. The ceremony will take place outside, and a reception will follow inside. Throughout the month, we encourage people to take their family pictures in front of the beautifully decorated, beautifully lit tree.