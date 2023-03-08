TRIVIA ON THE GREEN

Come out to Century Square every Thursday evening for TRIVIA NIGHT! Have fun and win prizes by competing with your friends each week to answer questions about sports, history, and music, as well as specific categories like cartoons, architecture, fashion, and more. The more you know, the more you win!

Grab a bite to eat and something to drink from one of the surrounding restaurants, and head out to The Green to get your trivia on. This event is free and open to the public.