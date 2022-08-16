Are you a student in 6th to 12th grade and interested in mountain biking? Come join us for a "Try It Out" ride! We'll do bike checks, some skills practice, ride some trails, and play a few games! You'll get to meet and talk with current student athletes, coaches, and parents! We have a blast during the year practicing and racing! Those who want can camp at the venues in RVs or tents. Races are usually within comfortable driving distance if you love riding, but not so much into camping!