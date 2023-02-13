TTC Miscast

Created and directed by George Joubran and Keri Kempf, this production will feature your favorite TTC talent, performing all the songs they probably never would otherwise.

Are you over 30 but dream about singing “Tomorrow” from Annie? Do you long to sing Jean Valjean’s songs from “Les Mis” but you’re just not quite his type? If you love singing all the Broadway ingenue songs in your shower and are ready to take it on the stage, this is the show for you!