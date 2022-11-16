TTC's 34th Annual Season Preview Celebration

Please join us for the party of the year, our annual Season Preview Celebration.

Sing along as Mark Bendiksen leads us in your favorite Christmas Carols, and enjoy as we celebrate the closing of our 33rd Season, "There's No Place Like Home."

Then stick around to see a special performance, led by Mark Bendiksen and Executive Director Adrienne Dobson and featuring your favorite TTC performers, that will reveal the lineup of our 34th season!

Everyone is invited to our Season Celebration, and we hope to see you there!