Looking for something to do with the family after Thanksgiving? Why not travel back in time and discover the 1850s at Fanthorp Inn! Twilight Firelight brings the old stagecoach inn to life. Visitors enjoy the ambiance of the candlelit inn, period music, dancing, mule-drawn stagecoach rides and reenactors clad in period attire. Inns like Henry Fanthorp’s were places where news from far away was spread, ideas were exchanged, and communities developed. Activities begin at the Grimes County courthouse in Anderson where visitors board a replica stagecoach or wagon for a ride down Main Street to Fanthorp Inn. Upon arrival visitors will step off the coach and into 1850 as the soft glow of a candle flickers in the parlor window and the sound of fiddle fills the air. The atmosphere of the inn and living history personalities bring the holiday season to life. So, take a break from the hectic holiday pace and re-focus on your family and friends at Fanthorp Inn’s Twilight Firelight celebration! Contact Chandler Wahrmund at Wahrmund@thc.texas.gov or 936-878-2214 x250 for more information.

Texas Historical Commission presents Fanthorp Inn to you without admission fees but with a suggested donation of Adults -$10.00 and Students (12 and under) $5.00.

No reservations are needed.

Tickets will be available beginning at 4:30 PM the day of the event, near the Anderson Courthouse parking area where the stagecoach and/or wagon rides to the Inn will begin.

Please dress appropriately for the season and be prepared for the weather as the event will take place in a period setting with some portions outdoors.

The first floor of the Inn as well as the Barn/Restrooms are accessible.