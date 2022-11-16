Twilight Firelight

Looking for something to do with the family after Thanksgiving? Why not travel back in time and experience the holiday season with an 1850s flare at the Fanthorp Inn in Anderson, TX!

Activities begin at the Grimes county courthouse in Anderson where visitors board a replica stagecoach or wagon for a ride down Main Street to the Fanthorp Inn. Upon arrival visitors will step off the coach and into the 1850s as the soft glow of candle flickers in the parlor window and the sound of fiddle fills the air. The atmosphere of the inn and living history personalities bring the holiday season to life.

For more information, contact Chandler Wahrmund at chandler.wahrmund@thc.texas.gov.

Texas Historical Commission presents Fanthorp Inn to you without admission fees but with a suggested cash donation of Adults -$10.00 and Students (12 and under) $5.00.

No reservations are required. Tickets will be available beginning at 5:30 PM the day of the event near the Anderson Courthouse parking area where the stagecoach and/or wagon rides to the Inn will begin.

Please dress appropriately for the season and be prepared for the weather as the event will take place in a period setting with some portions outdoors.

The first floor of the Inn as well as the Barn/Restrooms are accessible.