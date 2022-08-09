"Unearthly Abandoned" Dinner/ Reading Event

“Unearthly Abandoned” Description: Four serious film students decide to branch out with their studies. After watching explorations on the internet, they became inspired by filming abandoned houses. All of them were hoping for some good experience along with great ratings for their social media page when things began to go horribly wrong. Their schooling and side hustle came to a screeching halt after they came in contact with an entity that they could not get rid of. To purchase your ticket for dinner, a sample reading of my new novel along with your very own signed copy of my new novel “Unearthly Abandoned” contact The Pomegranete at (979) 836-1199 for more details.