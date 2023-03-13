US Army Camel Experiment

Hold your Horses…. the Camels are Coming on April 28 & 29, 2023!

Join us as we learn about the US Army’s experiment to settle, supply, and defend the American West with its unique Camel Corps. On both days, formal demonstrations will be held at 10:30 AM, 12:30 PM, 2:30 PM, and 4:30 PM, with an informal meet and greet with the U.S. Camel Corps between the formal presentation.

We have designated Friday, April 28, as a special school day for students to visit the Camel Corps. This special school day costs $6 for students and $6 for parents. Space is limited, so reserve your place today!